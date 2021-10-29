(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has announced that Dolby Atmos will be coming to select models in its range, meaning you'll be able to get even more immersive audio when behind the wheel.

Dolby Atmos will be supported by Mercedes Burmester sound system, an optional extra on select models, and initially, Atmos will be integrated into the Maybach and the S-Class, the company's most luxurious models.

The first examples equipped with the sound technology are expected in summer 2022 and following the roll-out on those high-end models, will then become available on Mercedes cars with the latest MBUX system.

"Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology", said Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for sales.

The Burmester sound system on the Maybach and S-Class is already very capable, comprised of 31 speakers, including speakers that can handle height, to deliver that important immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The Burmester system is rated at 1750W, has two amplifiers and an 18.5-litre subwoofer too.

While Dolby Atmos is most familiar as a home theatre technology - allowing positioning of audio objects around the listener - there's been something of a surge in more immersive music technologies over the past year.

Often dubbed "spatial audio", Dolby Atmos mixes of a wide range music have become available through services like Apple Music and Amazon Music alongside other technologies like Sony's 360 Reality Audio.

Widely supported by headphones on some platforms, Dolby Atmos - having invaded our living room - seems to be taking its sound technology on the move. We'd expect other car manufacturers to follow along over the coming years.