Mercedes electrification plans reveal Vision EQXX with 1000km range, premiering in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has fleshed out its electric plans and one of the headlines is taken by the Vision EQXX. The aim of this electric car will be to get over 1000km per charge, with the ability to cover over 6 miles per kWh.

Doing the maths, to cover the 620 miles of targeted range, you'd be looking at achieving more than 6 miles per kWh and using a big battery to get there. The Mercedes EQS has a 108kWh battery already, but if Mercedes can increase the efficiency of the car, then a smaller (i.e., lighter and cheaper) battery could be used.

Mercedes-Benz F1 High Performance Powertrain division is working on the project, with a target date of 2022 for the world premiere of the car. The important thing to note about this figure is that Mercedes wants to be able to achieve it when driving "at normal highway driving speeds".

While some electric cars will return 5+ miles per kWh when driving carefully at lower speeds, it's more of a challenge once you get onto the motorway - so we're expecting something that's going to be areodynamically really efficient. 

Moving on, Mercedes has confirmed that by 2022, there will be an electric car in every segment that Mercedes is serving.

In 2025, Mercedes is going to launch three electric-only platforms - MB.EZ for medium and large cars, AMG.EZ for performance cars, and VAN.EA for vans and commercial vehicles. The exciting thing here will be the AMG ambitions that Mercedes has.

This will all go hand-in-hand with plans to build eight new gigafactories for battery production, on top of the acquisition of UK-based YASA, a company specialising in axial-flux motors.  

For those looking at buying an electric Mercedes model, the news of Plug & Charge might be the most practically interesting part of the news. This system will make its debut on the Mercedes EQS in 2021, promising that you can "plug-in, charge and unplug without extra steps needed for authentication and payment processing."

That sounds a lot like the experience that Tesla offers, where everything is handled by the car when you connect to a Supercharger, without needing apps, payment cards or anything else.

Mercedes continues to say that it will be all-electric by 2030 in markets that will allow it - and now we have a better idea of how MB will get there.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 26 July 2021.
