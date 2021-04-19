  1. Home
Mercedes EQB is an electric SUV with a 7-seat option

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes' electric transition is happening with pace, with the EQB joining the EQC which started things, the EQA which preceded it and the EQS which has also recently made its debut.

The thing that's likely to catch your attention about the EQB is the option for an additional two passengers as a third row. While not uncommon in SUVs, there aren't many electric options - although it's worth mentioning that Tesla offers seven seats in both the Model S and Model X.

The launch of the EQB lines up with Auto Shanghai 2021, with China being a big market Mercedes and a with a big demand for pure electric.

The seven seat option means that this is squarely pitched at families, leaning on the heritage of boxy offroaders that comes from the Mercedes G Wagon, resulting in lots of space - even if the looks aren't quite as sleek as some rivals.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·

The boot space of 495 (five seater) or 465 (seven seater) is comparable with some of the compact models we've seen elsewhere. As this is a China launch, there's a China-specific model (with seven seats as standard, up to AMG Line with 215kW).

In Europe, there will be options for front (standard) or front and rear motors. The battery will have 66.5kWh usable capacity, while motor options will range up to over 200kW. Charging will be offered at up to 100kW.

The interior follows what we've seen from recent Mercedes models with a spread of display offering the MBUX interface to keep you connected on the road.

The Mercedes EQB is slated to launch in Europe later in 2021 and land in the US in 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.
