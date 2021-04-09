  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Mercedes-Benz car news

Mercedes EQS electric saloon launch: How to watch it live

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes EQS electric saloon launch: How to watch it live
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz will fully unveil its all-electric saloon car on Thursday 15 April 2021.

The Mercedes EQS is shaping up to be something quite spectacular. The cockpit has already been revealed and it features a staggering 56-inch OLED display that runs the entire length of the dashboard.

How can the rest of the car live up to that? You'll have to watch for yourself. Here are the details.

When is the Mercedes EQS World Premiere event?

Mercedes-Benz will host an online unveiling event on Thursday 15 April. Here are the times for your region:

The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·

  • US West Coast: 9am PDT
  • US East Coast: 12pm EDT
  • UK: 5pm BST 
  • Central Europe: 6pm CEST

How to watch the Mercedes EQS event online

You can watch the online unveiling of the Mercedes EQS right here on Pocket-lint, via the video below:

Alternatively, Mercedes-Benz will host the event on a dedicated webpage here.

What to expect

As we've mentioned above, Mercedes-Benz has already teased the interior of the all-electric saloon car, including its staggering infotainment system.

Buyers will also be able to spec a more understated internal system, using tablet-like screens.

There will also be a 15-speaker sound system inside, capable of a combined audio output of 710W.

Pictures of a concept version of the vehicle were also released early April. As for everything else, you'll have to watch the event.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Skoda Octavia iV plug-in hybrid review: A step into the future? By Mike Lowe ·
Mercedes EQS electric saloon launch: How to watch it live By Rik Henderson ·
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·
London ULEZ: What is the Ultra Low Emission Zone and how does it affect you? By Dan Grabham ·
Audi Q4 e-tron world premiere: How to watch and everything you need to know about Audi's electric SUV By Chris Hall ·
Audi e-tron S review: Sport comes up short By Mike Lowe ·