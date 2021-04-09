Mercedes EQS electric saloon launch: How to watch it live

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz will fully unveil its all-electric saloon car on Thursday 15 April 2021.

The Mercedes EQS is shaping up to be something quite spectacular. The cockpit has already been revealed and it features a staggering 56-inch OLED display that runs the entire length of the dashboard.

How can the rest of the car live up to that? You'll have to watch for yourself. Here are the details.

Mercedes-Benz will host an online unveiling event on Thursday 15 April. Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast: 9am PDT

US East Coast: 12pm EDT

UK: 5pm BST

Central Europe: 6pm CEST

You can watch the online unveiling of the Mercedes EQS right here on Pocket-lint, via the video below:

Alternatively, Mercedes-Benz will host the event on a dedicated webpage here.

As we've mentioned above, Mercedes-Benz has already teased the interior of the all-electric saloon car, including its staggering infotainment system.

Buyers will also be able to spec a more understated internal system, using tablet-like screens.

There will also be a 15-speaker sound system inside, capable of a combined audio output of 710W.

Pictures of a concept version of the vehicle were also released early April. As for everything else, you'll have to watch the event.

Writing by Rik Henderson.