(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has teased its forthcoming all-electric luxury saloon car before its official unveiling on 15 April 2021.

The Mercedes EQS will be the brand's top-of-the-range model and therefore comes with a whole gamut of technological wizardry - not least the MBUX Hyperscreen OLED display that runs across the entire dash.

Previously revealed in January, the 56-inch display and system has its own octa-core processing, 24GB of RAM and uses AI to drive the experience. It can be split into multiple separate windows across its 141cm width.

The entire screen is covered in Corning's Gorilla Glass and is touch-enabled.

Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road By Britta O'Boyle · 31 March 2021

Mercedes-Benz has released images of the interior of the EQS to show exactly what it looks like. There will be another option available, with "floating" tablet-like displays for those wanting something a little more conventional (and less expensive, we guess).

As well as the dash, the manufacturer has revealed that there will be a 15 speaker Burmester surround sound system inside the car. It will be capable of an audio output of 710W.

There will also be wrap-around ambient lighting and owners can choose the type of steering wheel cover they prefer.

"With our EQS, we have created a completely new, future generation of luxury cars," said the chief design officer of the Daimler Group, Gorden Wagener

"Based on our style of sensual purity, we create desire by combining a beautifully seductive sculpture with the most progressive proportion. Key features such as the 'one-bow' design and a holistically integrated, highly reduced and seamless styling gives the EQS its sporty and progressive look. That's what sets it apart from any other vehicle we have ever created - that's what makes our EQS so extraordinary."

Writing by Rik Henderson.