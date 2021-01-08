(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes-Benz has come up with a massive, long display that spans across an entire vehicle cabin. It's called MBUX Hyperscreen. The automaker unveiled the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for its EQS EV.

Hyperscreen will show the instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger display in a singular OLED panel covered in anti-reflective Gorilla Glass. It can auto-adjust brightness via a camera and light sensor and that it's powered by an eight-core CPU paired with 24GB of RAM.

There's even an artificial intelligence layer baked into the display experience.

"The display and operating concept adapts completely to its user and makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort, and vehicle functions," Mercedes explained. "Thanks to the so-called zero layer, the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. The most important applications are always offered in a situational and contextual way".

From knowing your massage preference to suggestions for the to-do list, the MBUX Hyperscreen can automatically offer actions, information, and common tasks that are relevant. Unfortunately, Mercedes hasn't been clear about when its luxury vehicle, the EQS, will be available with MBUX Hyperscreen beyond a general 2021 target. But the teaser at CES 201 certainly has us excited.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.