Mercedes is showing off the production-ready version of its first all-electric car, the Mercedes-Benz EQC, an all-wheel drive electric SUV.

Officially announced on 5 September at an event in Sweden, the new EQC (technically called EQC 400 4MATIC) arrives two years after its original concept debuted at the Paris Motor Show and will go on sale in the US in 2020. Mercedes did not announce pricing, though it said production will start in 2019 in Germany, and expand to China and possibly to the company’s US plant in Alabama.

The vehicle has more than 200 miles of range - quite a bit less than the 300 miles teased with the concept version. Mercedes-Benz parent company, Daimler, estimated it will get about 280 miles per charge, but that's based on inflated NEDC standards used in Europe. Daimler also said we can expect the 80kWh battery pack to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with DC fast chargers.

The EQC itself will go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 112 mph, with 402hp coming from two electric motors on the axles. Other standard features includes Mercedes-Benz’s new MBUX user interface and infotainment system that displays on two 10.25-inch digital displays, as well as heated seats, 19-inch wheels, rose gold accents, and adaptive headlights.

Daimler said the EQC will be the first of many EQ-branded electric cars.