Mercedes Benz EQ C all-electric SUV on track to launch in 2019

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its EQ C SUV is on target to enter full production in 2019.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer has released some images of a heavily camouflaged prototype of the EQ C SUV - the first all-electric vehicle to come from its EQ technology brand - and explained how it has already endured rigorous testing in cold conditions between January and March this year. The company adds it will be taking some prototypes to the hotter climes of Southern Europe to see how they fare when the heat is turned up.

1/4 Daimler

The EQ C will be the first all-electric vehicle developed from scratch by Mercedes. The German car manufacturer has produced all-electric vehicles before, but has sourced various component from other EV-producing companies such as Tesla.

The SUV, which will be a natural rival to the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, the Tesla Model X and the Audi e-tron Quattro, is claimed to deliver 400hp thanks to two electric motors on each axle, producing a combined 300kW of power. That, Mercedes claims, will propel the EQ C to 62mph in under five seconds from a standing start.

It wil also come equipped with a 70kW battery pack, which should give it enough power to drive up to 310 miles on a single charge based on NEDC standards. Its real-world range will likely be somewhere in the region of 250 miles instead.