Mercedes Benz S 500 hybrid to charge wirelessly, and quickly too

Mercedes Benz has announced that in 2017 it will be introducing wireless charging for its S 500 e hybrid electric cars.

This means that anyone driving the S 500 e model will be able to align the car over a charging plate and it will begin recharging, without any cables needed. The driver wouldn't even have to leave the car.

One possible perceived problem with this is the rate of charge, since wireless can be less efficient than wired. However Mercedes says that this system will be 90 per cent efficient, meaning a decent 3.6kWh energy transmission rate.

Since wireless charging will come as an optimal extra on these models, presumably these plates will be installed in the garages of owners for use.

The 2017 Mercedes Benz S 500 e will feature a turbocharged petrol engine and electric motor. The range on pure electric should be a good 20 miles.

It's been tipped by insiders that the cars will have an autonomous driving ability that allows them to align over the plates automatically. Mercedes has already shown off cars that drive in and out of garages and parking spaces controlled by the driver's app. So this assumption seems reasonable.

Mercedes is expected to begin rolling out the inductive wireless charging in the S 500 e but should make it an option for all its electric and hybrid models in the future.

READ: Mini's future vision is an urban go-kart, made for sharing