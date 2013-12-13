  Formula One driver Nico Rosberg to use BBM Channels for Q&A with fans (update)

Update: Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, BlackBerry has had to postpone the Q&A with Nico Rosberg until the new year. There will be a new confirmed date in due time.

Read the original story below...

Formula One driver Nico Rosberg is to hold an exclusive Q&A session with fans through BBM Channels to mark the end of the racing season.

Rosberg, a German driver for the Mercedes Formula One team, will take over the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team's BBM Channel on 16 December, allowing anyone to hold active and real conversations with him. Fans can also ask him questions, but they must first subscribe to the team's BBM channel.

BBM Channels is a service from BlackBerry that allows users and brands to create channels within BBM. Users can subscribe to the channels, and then the channel owners can publish custom content for those subscribers. Channels include anything from personal users to brands to communities (examples include: the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team and Goo Goo Dolls).

Aside from following and conversing with favourite brands and businesses, BBM Channel users can like, comment and share content posted by a BBM Channel and enter a one-to-one private chat session with the owner or manager of the page. It’s also possible to subscribe to a BBM Channel and receive notifications when new content is uploaded.

READ: BBM Channels now rolling out to BB devices, iPhone and Android versions in the works

To ensure you can talk with Rosberg, you must run the latest version of BBM. He will answer as many questions as time will allow. Additionally, because BBM Channels operates one-to-one chats, all questions answered by Rosberg will be visible only to the individual subscriber