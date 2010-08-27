  1. Home
Brabus Mercedes S600 iBusiness: Excessively teched-up car

Brabus, the world-renowned car pimper, has revealed its latest creation - the Mercedes S600 iBusiness.

Fitted inside of this Mercedes-Benz S600 you'll find a duo of iPads, complete with Bluetooth keyboards and mouses (yes, mouses look it up) that sit nicely on a couple of fold out desks.

There's also a couple of LCD screens in the headrests, and a 15.2-inch TFT set in the middle for your intensive viewing.

There's a Mac Mini hooked up to this screen (hidden away under the rear shelf) and there's also a 64GB iPod touch on board, which seems a bit unnecessary, even for this motor, as the music system is all hooked up to the iPads.

There's 3G connectivity aplenty via UMTS and HSDPA and there's also plenty of USB ports as well, just in case you wanted to add more accessories to this incredible set up.

The car features a BRABUS SV12 R Biturbo 750 12-cylinder engine with 750 hp, 552 kW, and a 0 to 60mph time of just four seconds. It can get up to 124mph in 11.9 seconds and has a top speed of 211mph.

Back inside and the curtains are power-operated, and there is a colour-changing lighting system and a Brabus wood trim finish.

The Brabus Mercedes S600 iBusiness is built to order and if you want to know how much it will cost, then you obviously can't afford it.

