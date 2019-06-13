McLaren Shadow again searches for a next-generation F1 champion

McLaren has announced a second season of the McLaren Shadow Project, searching for the next big name in motor-based eSports - and, potentially, a next-generation F1 champion.

From early July, you can enter a qualifier via various platforms - mobile, PC, and console on the respective titles - Real Racing 3, rfactor 2 and Forza Motorsport 7. Other qualifiers will then take place. Winners from each qualifier will be invited to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK in early December for the grand finals.

Finalists will be put through the same tests an F1 driver faces by the Human Performance division of McLaren Applied Technologies, and even get out onto a real-world track behind the wheel of a McLaren car.

The McLaren Shadow Project Champion will also be offered the chance to join the McLaren Shadow eSports team and have a custom sim-racing set up installed in their home courtesy of Logitech G and Alienware.

In January 20-year old Brazilian Igor Fraga won the first year of the McLaren Shadow Project. To show you what the competition is like for the top spot in the project, Fraga has over 16 years of racing experience, competing in more than 200 races including karting through Formula 3 to esports and sim racing. He wants to reach Formula 1 and is currently racing in the all-new European F3 Regional Championship.