McLaren teases the future of Formula 1 cars, MP4-X in pictures

We may not have reached the flying car races of the future that games like Wipeout predicted, but Formula 1 is still evolving fast. A look at the next jump in that evolution has been shown of by McLaren in its MP4-X.

McLaren has spent a lot of time and energy working out where Formula 1 cars can go next. The result is an insanely detailed concept for its McLaren MP4-X car which makes current F1 motors look like soapbox racers.

The car features a more aerodynamic design including a closed cockpit. This is something that's been in debate for some time and it could offer drivers more protection in the event of an accident.

The MP4-X is designed to harness alternative power sources, the chassis changes shape to adapt to aerodynamic demands and it can communicate directly via holographics.

John Allert, group brand director, McLaren Technology Group, says: "We have combined a number of F1’s key ingredients – speed, excitement and performance, with the sport’s emerging narratives - such as enclosed cockpits to enhance driver safety, and hybrid power technologies."

Check out the above gallery to see the car in all its glory and learn more about the tech McLaren has crammed into the wonder machine.

