(Pocket-lint) - The Mazda CX-60 SUV debuts a new facial recognition technology for the Japanese brand, enabling drivers' seating positions to be automated. The steering wheel and seat even move out of the way to make getting into or out of the car even easier.

The Driver Personalisation System, as it's called, uses an onboard camera to detect the driver's eyes, then can automatically "adjust the seat, steering wheel, head-up display [HUD] and door mirrors to match the driver’s eyeline for a suggested optimal driving position", according to Mazda. Smart!

The system goes beyond seating, too, with the ability to recognise up to six drivers and adjust a large number of settings beyond just seating. Mazda says that "more than 250 adjustments and settings stored in the car" are changed, meaning your preferred air-conditioning, audio settings and such like will also auto-adjust to your preferences.

However, the Driver Personalisation System isn't standard in all CX-60 models, you'll need to pick the Homura or Takumi trim levels, otherwise it'll be a £1,400 extra as part of the Comfort Pack fot those purchasing the entry Exclusive-Line trim.

All CX-60 models are plug-in hybrid (PHEV), with a 17.8kWh onboard battery able to deliver up to 39 miles of range with zero emissions. For many commuters that'll be an acceptable balance between fully relying on electricity only and having more readily available fuel top-ups at hand for longer journeys.

As with any hybrid the combination of electric motor and combustion engine - here 100kW and 2.5-litre four-cylinder - can aid the available power and smoothness, not just emissions.

The tech doesn't stop at the Driver Personalisation System, with a 360-degree camera being the first time Mazda has presented such technology - if you buy the Convenience Pack (£1,000) anyway - and ability to display a top-down view of the car to assist with awareness on the car's 12.3-inch centre display.

The Mazda CX-60 PHEV is available to order now, starting at £43,950 in the UK. The Homura trim is from £46,700, while Takumi brings the start price up to £48,050.

Writing by Mike Lowe.