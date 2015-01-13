Your next car won't have mirrors, as long as you buy a Maserati (hands-on)

The company that is the underlying tech for most of the cars on the road, QNX, claims that we won't need the wing mirrors or even a rear view mirror in our cars in the future.

Demoing a new concept car at CES in Las Vegas, based on a Maserati Quattroporte GTS, QNX has shown that if car manufacturers wanted to, they could get rid of mirrors altogether and replace them with state of the art interactive displays instead.

READ: Future car tech: Sci-fi cars are closer than you think

QNX, owned by troubled phone maker BlackBerry, has had a long standing in the automotive industry and rolls out a new concept each year showing what we can expect in the future, and this year was no different.

Teaming up with Qualcomm, who have powered the tech with an automotive version of its phone-focused Snapdragon processor, this year's concepts, which also included a supped up Jeep Wrangler, featured displays rather than mirrors that not only displayed the view you would expect, but are able to overlay or replace the image with a clearer one in certain situations, like night vision or collision details for example.

It's not just the mirrors that have been customised for these special cars at the show. In the Maserati Quattroporte GTS for example the usual bevy of knobs and dials have been stripped out and in their place there is a large central touchscreen display, and a digital driver display that replaces the dials too.

Those screens provide all the information a driver could want or need and allows them to access the huge array of cameras and sensors dotted around the outside of the car. And dotted around they are. We saw cameras on the roof, in the front grill, and under the wing mirrors.

Those sensors and cameras mean that the car can relay stacks of information back to the main processor and manage everything from ensuring drivers are alerted to lane departure warnings, to forward collision warnings, and much more.

Whether the car of tomorrow will have mirrors or not, one thing is for certain, expect it to be bristling with cameras and sensors.