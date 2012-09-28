  Maserati picks Bowers & Wilkins for in car audio from 2013

From 2013 Italian sports car manufacturer Maserati will fit all its cars with audio sound systems made by Bowers & Wilkins.

The long-term partnership will produce a new high-performance car sound system, created by Bowers & Wilkins in collaboration with Maserati, and available exclusively in Maserati cars from 2013. The deal isn't however expected to affect Jaguar, which also uses B&W in some of its cars.

Both companies are keeping their cards close to their chest about what we can expect in terms of features and specs, but to kick off the exciting news the two have made a music video using the notes made from the Maserati engine, called the "Seven Notes" tracks.

"I’m confident we’ve come up with something very special," said Evert Huizing, one of the top-level execs at Bowers & Wilkins. "By working closely with Maserati engineers, we’ve designed a system perfectly adapted to the unique challenges of the car environment, and one which will deliver great sound and transform the driving experience."

Both Maserati and Bowers & Wilkins have also said that a range of high-performance loudspeakers and headphones will become available as part of the partnership though, like the cars systems themselves, little else is known.

Still it’s enough to get us watching this space closely.