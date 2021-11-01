(Pocket-lint) - The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will debut LG's new In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system. The system was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is based on Android 10. LG says it's IVI system is the first Android 10 based system to receive certification from Google Automotive Services.

The platform promises easy access to Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the new Megane's massive 24-inch central display. LG's focus for the IVI system is on providing the most convenient user experience and making car travel as enjoyable as possible.

The upcoming Megane E-Tech Electric is Renault's largest electric car to date and looks to be butting heads with the VW ID3, the Tesla Model 3, and the Kia EV6. The Megane E-Tech will come in a few varieties offering up to 218hp and a range of 470km.

"Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms," said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company, in a statement to Pocket-lint.

We'll get our first taste of the new LG IVI system when the Renault Megane E-tech Electric launches. It's currently set to go on sale in February 2022, and prices are as yet unconfirmed.