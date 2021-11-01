Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. LG car news

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
LG Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will debut LG's new In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system. The system was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is based on Android 10. LG says it's IVI system is the first Android 10 based system to receive certification from Google Automotive Services.

The platform promises easy access to Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the new Megane's massive 24-inch central display. LG's focus for the IVI system is on providing the most convenient user experience and making car travel as enjoyable as possible.

The upcoming Megane E-Tech Electric is Renault's largest electric car to date and looks to be butting heads with the VW ID3, the Tesla Model 3, and the Kia EV6. The Megane E-Tech will come in a few varieties offering up to 218hp and a range of 470km. 

"Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms," said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle Component Solutions Company, in a statement to Pocket-lint.

TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial
TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

We'll get our first taste of the new LG IVI system when the Renault Megane E-tech Electric launches. It's currently set to go on sale in February 2022, and prices are as yet unconfirmed. 

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 1 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system
Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to use LG IVI infotainment system By Luke Baker ·
Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022
Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022 By Mike Lowe ·
Dolby Atmos is coming to Mercedes cars to take audio into the realms of luxury
Dolby Atmos is coming to Mercedes cars to take audio into the realms of luxury By Chris Hall ·