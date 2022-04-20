How to watch the Lexus RX launch live online: New all-electric SUV

(Pocket-lint) - Lexus isn't new to electric cars. We've previously seen the Lexus UX 300e, based on the Lexus UX which was available as a hybrid too, but the launch of the Lexus RZ will mark a new chapter as Lexus launches a dedicated electric model.

It's going to be an SUV - as most of Lexus' cars are - and you're going to be able to watch the launch in 20 April 2022.

Here's everything you need to know.

The launch of the Lexus RX will take place on 20 April 2022 at 11:00 BST. Here are the international times:

San Francisco - 03:00 PDT

New York - 06:00 EDT

London - 11:00 BST

Berlin - 12:00 CEST

New Delhi - 15:30 IST

Tokyo - 19:00 JST

Sydney - 20:00 AEST

Lexus has confirmed that it will be revealing the Lexus RZ online and it will be streaming the launch on YouTube. We have embedded the video at the top of this page so you can follow the action. Or you can head over to Lexus' dedicated website.

The new Lexus RZ will be badged as the Lexus RZ 450e and it is described as "the first dedicated Lexus BEV". It's going to be built on the e-TNGA platform that's used for the Subaru Solterra and the Toyota bZ4X.

Tomorrow our first dedicated all-electric model, the all-new #LexusRZ 450e, will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/daN2oim8j8 — Lexus UK (@LexusUK) April 19, 2022

The exterior appears to be typically Lexus, but closely related to those sibling vehicles. We haven't yet seen the interior, but again we expect it to follow along the lines of previous Lexus models.

As it uses the e-TNGA platform, we'd expect a 71.4kWh battery with about 330 miles of range. We'd expect front or all-wheel drive configurations and 150kW charging, although these details are to be confirmed.

Writing by Chris Hall.