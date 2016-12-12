Lexus has turned a car into a giant LED lightshow

Thought having LED headlights was cool? Maybe they're even adaptive to adjust to oncoming conditions. Lexus laughs in the face of your puny headlights and has decided to cover one of its IS cars in 41,999 LEDs instead. We're not quite sure why one more couldn't be fitted to round the number up to an even 42,000, though.

Lexus created the LIT IS car for a music video for British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa's latest music video for 'Be The One', but there's a lot more to it than just looking cool on screen.

The LED strips have three modes, the first can respond to gestures from the driver, a second can react the any music being played, to act as a visualiser of sorts, and a third mode can even respond to a connected games console.

It can't have been easy to fit half a mile's worth of LEDs to the car, but the strips use 1,209 watts of power to generate 175,000 lumens. A Lexus spokesman said of the LIT IS: "Through this responsive technology and the animations, an expressive car was turned into an actual vehicle for expression" and added it's been created to be a "character and visual anchor for the Be The One music video".

The Lexus LIT IS is a one-of-a-kind car and isn't available to buy, but we can't help but think LEDs could one day be adopted on a smaller scale for the likes of advertising.

Of course, it's not the first time we've seen a bespoke car designed for a musician, as Nissan kindly gifted deadmau5 with a GTR wrapped in a Nyan Cat vinyl after Ferrari demanded he remove the wrap from his 'Purrari'.