Lexus LC 500: Goodwood 2016 sees the concept become reality (gallery)

After Lexus revealed its LF-LC concept it knew it was onto a winner and has since turned it into reality with the LC 500. That car is now being put through its paces, taking on the competition at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2016.

The Lexus LF-LC dropped jaws in 2012 and now the LC 500 has arrived for 2017, packing in a hefty 467hp from its 5.0-litre V8 engine. It looks stunning with that aggressive grille, swooping body lines and piercing lights. All that should result in a well-balanced machine that handles like a real sports car should.

The rear-wheel drive machine has a priority on its weight distribution to create a low centre of gravity, combined with aluminium, carbon fibre and composite build materials. It's not only well balanced, but light in the right places, which should make for an impressive drive.

At Goodwood that hill climb is more about the power, showing off the 467hp and 389lb-ft torque in the 10-speed automatic. With a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds it'll be right up there with the competition.

Despite sporty power and handling the interior is luxurious. Swathed in leather and tech you can see where the concept designs have found their way from fantasy to reality. Lexus was very cagey about letting anyone take photos inside the car so you'll have to forgive the gonzo shot at the back of the gallery.

The Lexus LC 500 will be available to buy later in the year, but take a look through our gallery. We'll be booking an appointment with this beast as soon as we can.