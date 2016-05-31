Win two tickets to Goodwood to see the Lexus LC 500 sports coupe

The amazing new Lexus LC 500 sports coupe is making its first UK appearance as one of the star cars at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and we are giving you the chance to witness its debut as part of an exclusive prize package courtesy of Lexus.

The Festival of Speed is renowned as one of the world’s greatest celebrations of motorsport and motoring, hosted within the beautiful grounds of Goodwood House in Sussex. It will provide a brilliant arena for the new V8-powered Lexus LC 500 to demonstrate its award-winning styling and its superb performance and handling, prior to going on sale next year.

Our competition winner will receive entry tickets for the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday, 26 June and enjoy exclusive access to the lounge and balcony on the Lexus stand, giving a great view of the LC 500 on display and in action as it tackles the festival’s famous hill climb course.

The flagship coupe of the Lexus range, the LC 500 will be launched in spring 2017 with either hybrid or 5.0l, V8 engines. Drivers of both will benefit from have a newly developed, 10-speed automatic transmission – a first ever on a luxury vehicle.

The car’s development marked a significant shift in approach for Lexus, with unprecedented collaboration between the design and engineering teams. This close co-operation from an early stage was critical in successfully preserving so much of the original concept’s quality in a viable production model. The visual drama of the LF-LC has been maintained in the LC 500, signalling a future exhilarating and progressive design direction for Lexus.

Lunch and tea will be provided in the stately surroundings of Goodwood House and the day will include the chance to test your own driving skills with two tickets for the Lexus F Drift Experience.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following questions:

