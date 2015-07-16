Watch pro skater Ross McGouran be amazed by Lexus Hoverboard in new video

Lexus' hoverboard has been featured in a new teaser video from the company - and it still looks totally awesome.

Luxury car maker Lexus announced earlier this summer that it created a real-life, rideable hoverboard, and in case you never really believed the company, it has released a new video in order to demonstrate the board's magnetic levitation and frictionless movement, which pro skater Ross McGouran has likened to "floating on air".

Lexus partnered with experts in super conductive technology to create what it has described as "one of the most advanced hoverboards ever developed". The board, called the Lexus Hoverboard, features strong magnets for stay in-air as well as liquid nitrogen-cooled superconductors and permanent magnets to support the rider.

The liquid nitrogen aspect explains the mist you see coming from the board. You can also see that the board sports a spindle-grille shape and is comprised of premium materials like natural bamboo. The Lexus hoverboard has been in development for over 18 months and recently began testing in Barcelona.

It can currently float about an inch off the ground, and in Lexus' new teaser video, McGouran can be seen walking alongside the board as well as waving his hand underneath the board as it floats. He's been a pro skater for years, and during his test with the board, he said it's like having to "start all over again".

We assume he had trouble riding the hoverboard, as it doesn't have the same sort of friction that a skateboard would normally offer him. Watch the video above to see action unfold for yourself.