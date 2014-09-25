Will.i.am's Lexus NX F Sport shoots panoramic pics while out driving, sends them to smartphones

Musician and technology geek extraordinaire Will.i.am has designed a bespoke version of the Lexus NX 200t F Sport which is jam packed full of high-tech kit to reflect his personality.

As part of Lexus' striking angles concept, the rapper asked for the ability to capture panoramic images and video footage automatically while driving. The car was therefore fitted with four 180-degree interconnected camera lenses as part of its customised body work.

Pictures and footage captured by them can be displayed on the smartphone screen of the driver or passenger via Bluetooth.

The Lexus NX also features a wireless charging tray, located in the central console box, which works with smartphones and devices compatible with kinectic charging - such as the Nokia Lumia range.

It also features a 10-speaker Pioneer Surround Sound system inside the car, made up of speakers with 16cm drivers in the front and rear doors and 6.5cm drivers in the instrument panel.

Will.i.am also helped designed the exterior of the car. It incorporates brushed aluminium, carbon vinyl and monochrome, matte pearl white paintwork.

"When I found out Lexus wanted me to be involved, my first thought was, can I design a car with you? This car is super fresh and incorporates my personal style," said the Black Eyed Peas member and star of The Voice.

Unfortunately, the Will.i.am designed car is a one-off and it doesn't look like Lexus will be fitting the panoramic view cameras to its production models.