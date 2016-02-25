LeEco has a smart mountain bike, and you're going to want one

When LeEco called us in to talk about the Le Max Pro - and it's plans for expansion outside of China - we weren't expecting to be spending our time marvelling over a smart bike.

But when we found Le Syvrac it only seemed fair to stop and stare.

You might think that bicycles are inherently simple. Yes, there's lots of technology involved, from power monitoring cranks, to high-tech manufacturing and materials or powered gear shifting, but Le Syvrac is something else.

Well firstly it has the T700 carbon fibre and aluminium alloy frame, which is par the course, as is the leather saddle and 30-speed Shimano Deore groupset. But take a second glance than that frame design is rather unique.

That crossbar is chunkier than normal, as it houses the controls for some of the bike's smart functions: the built-in bike lock, the lights and the camera function. That's right, there's chain bolt that will slide into place when you lock the bike, so it can't be ridden away.

That might not stop someone picking it up and walking away with it, but it's alarmed, and you'll be able to track its location via the smartphone app if it does go walkabouts.

Returning to the lights, there are front and back lights built-in which are automatic, as well as indicator lights on the ends of the handlebars. We're not sure we'd truth those over a conventional arm signal, but there's also a lateral laser that paints a line along the road to help you get seen, rather like the Blaze lights we've seen previously.

That's not all the tech that Le Syvrac has in store, as there's also an Android-based 3.97-inch display mounted at the top of the stem, the hub of your bike's smart functions. It's powered by a quad-core processor and has a whopping 4GB of RAB, meaning your bike is probably more powerful than your smartphone.

On the BikeOS that runs on it you have all the functions that a normal bike computer would offer, like speed and distance data, along with maps, routing and music. Oh, yes, there's a speaker, or you can connect a Bluetooth headset (although we'd advise against it), and when we sampled the music, it was pretty loud. You can now add a soundtrack when you're ripping up the single track.

Even that isn't the end of the smart functions. There are sensors in the handlebars so you can monitor your heart rate and make sure you're getting into the right zone when you're out on a training ride, and if you're with friends there's a push-to-talk walkie-talkie system built-in as well, so you can stay in contact on group rides.

Le Syvrac isn't the top spec bike either. There's the Le Alpe d'Huez version that's has an all-carbon frame, as well as uprading to Shimano XTR with electronic shifting.

We've no idea how much these will cost, or if you'll ever be able to buy one.