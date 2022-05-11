New Range Rover Sport promises 70 miles electric range from its plug-in hybrid

(Pocket-lint) - Land Rover has unveiled the latest Range Rover Sport in the family. Completely redesigned, it sits on a new platform - MLA-Flex - and promises to be more efficient, more dynamic, and more up to date.

The Range Rover Sport has always been popular, seen as a more approachable model than the Range Rover, which is often seen as the preserve of royals and VIPs. The Range Rover Sport, once plagued by its perception as a footballers' car, is just a little more practical thanks to its more compact build.

There is, however, 20mm more rear legroom in this new model, and 15mm more knee room, so it feels more spacious in the interior.

It's a car that's more focused on the driver than the larger Range Rover, while still giving much of the same refinement - you can recline the rear seats, there's premium finishes, including the use of lots of recycled materials.

There's the option for non-leather seats, such as the "ultra fabric" which is really sumptuous, as well as textile wraps on the interior, giving a finish a little like high-end audio products.

From the exterior, the design is instantly recognisable with that split between roof and shoulder line, with flush window finishing giving a cleaner look down the sides. The rear gets cleaned up too, from a design point of view, so it's a better-looking and more modern Sport you'll see racing off ahead of you.

There's no battery version of the Range Rover Sport at launch - that's coming in 2024 - but there is a pair of decent plug-in hybrids near the top of the range. Pipped only by the P530 V8 petrol model, there will be a P440e and P510e - the numbers here referring to the combined horsepower.

The plug-in hybrid configuration will give 70 miles of pure electric driving, double the typical electric range for a PHEV. That means it's going to be really practical for daily use, allowing plenty of driving without any emissions - but then having plenty of range and power for longer journeys.

Uniquely, it will support DC rapid charging, where most PHEVs only support slower AC speeds - so you'll be able to top up that battery on a rapid charger when you stop for a coffee.

Of course the Range Rover Sport retains its off-road ability, now enhanced with all-wheel steering, while the new platform is 35 per cent stiffer than the one it replaces. Dynamic air suspension keeps the ride smooth and the tyres in contact with the ground, while the Range Rover Sport can wade up to 900mm deep in water.

There's plenty of technology in the cabin, not just to keep you safe on the road, but to add to the sophistication too. With mics in the wheel arches, there's a noise cancellation system to keep a sense of serenity on the interior - but you'll still hear the engine when you put your foot down.

There's air filtering to keep the cabin air clean and fresh, while there's also connectivity and built-in Alexa, alongside Android Auto or Apple CarPlay on the Pivi Pro system, that runs through he central 13.1-inch display.

Meridian has provided a 29 speaker system for the Range Rover Sport, including speakers in the headrests, to give a fully immersive and high quality performance no matter what you're listening to.

For those who want to step out of the car, you'll also be able to control the self-parking feature from outside the vehicle, so you can squeeze it into tight spaces.

The new Range Rover Sport will come in a range of powertrains and trims, with plenty of options, prices starting from £79,125 for the diesel SE, rising to £83,330 for the PHEV SE.

It is available to order now.

