The new Range Rover is basically the largest Alexa device so far

(Pocket-lint) - The new Range Rover, hitting roads in 2022, leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of luxurious refinement. Looking to make the life of cosseted drivers easier, it will fully integrate Alexa, so you can talk to the Amazon assistant from the driving seat.

This won't need to use your phone at all. All you have to do is sign in with your Amazon account and all your Alexa Skills will be available as long as the car is connected to the internet.

That means you'll be able to control all your smart home devices - "Alexa open my garage" - while driving, while also being able to access all that information that Alexa is good at, like weather or sports results.

You'll be able to trigger Alexa in the normal way, by uttering the "Alexa" wakeword, or by tapping the Alexa button on the central touchscreen.

You'll be able to control your infotainment, manage navigation and calling, all by voice. When it comes to music, the Range Rover will effectively be the biggest and most capable Echo on wheels.

There's a 35-speaker Meridian sound system available, with 1600W output, including 20W speakers in the headrests, which can be used to silence the cabin, detecting noise from the running gear and producing a counter wave to cancel it out, basically active noise cancellation, but in a Range Rover. Yes, it's been done before, but the new version is now five times more capable.

For those wanting to extend the entertainment outside the car, you can drop the rear tailgate to create a seating area - with optional cushions - and use the rear speakers in the upper half of the tailgate to provide your music.

There's even a flat pad on the rear tailgate that's designed to accommodate your champagne flute. Yes, the local boot sale will never be the same again.

Everything will all be managed through the Pivi Pro system, with a 13.1-inch floating touchscreen in the centre of the car, or optional 11.4-inch screens for the rear passengers mounted on the seatbacks in front. Yes, there's headsets, HDMI ports, USB C connections and a whole lot more.

Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also wirelessly supported, while 15W Qi wireless charging is offered too.

Highlights of the new Range Rover include rear wheel steering as standard, adaptive air suspension, power closing doors, the Purification Pro system that will clean the air - including capturing viruses (including covid) and bacteria - and a range of powertrain options.

There will be a plug-in hybrid option offering 100km (62 miles) of electric driving, while supporting 50kW charging, paired with a 3.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine with a combined output of 510PS. Or you could choose the 4.4-litre V8 petrol with 530PS.

The new Range Rover will come in long and short wheel base options, the former offering seven seats for the first time - that means you'll be able to spec up a Range Rover with four, five or seven seats.

All this and it will still wade through 900mm of water - not bad for a starting price of £94,400.