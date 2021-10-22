New Range Rover: How to watch the live reveal

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new Range Rover waiting in the wings, a chance for Land Rover to update its most luxury of offroad vehicles.

There's been teases and leaks, but what will the new Range Rover offer?

Here's how you can watch the reveal and find out for yourself.

Jaguar Land Rover will be revealing the new Range Rover model on 26 October, with the event starting at 20:40 BST. Here are the international times:

San Francisco - 12:40 PDT

New York - 15:40 EDT

London - 20:40 BST

Berlin - 21:40 CEST

New Delhi - 01:10 IST, 27 Oct

Tokyo - 04:40 JST, 27 Oct

Sydney - 06:40, 27 Oct

Jaguar Land Rover will be livestreaming the event on its YouTube channel, we have embedded that video above so you can watch it right here.

Land Rover has shared a teaser image and although blurred, it already tells us a lot about the new Range Rover. The form looks similar to previous Range Rovers, for example, it still looks big and boxy, with a roof that's almost flat and those big windows to the rear to ensure everyone has lots of space.

Watch the world premiere of the most desirable #RangeRover ever created on 26/10/21. Visit https://t.co/qjbJcM90eg to sign up for the livestream. #NewRangeRover pic.twitter.com/znFarruoLB — Land Rover (@LandRover) October 20, 2021

Thanks to Land Rover teasing on Twitter, we get a better look at that gold colouring that looks like it's going to be a launch colour - while there's a glance at the new grille. It doesn't reveal much, in fact it looks similar to earlier models. The message we're getting is that isn't a radical departure in styling and we wouldn't expect that.

While the look of the new model is expected to be familiar, it's going to be build on a new platform - MLA - which is a platform designed to accomodate electrification. However, JLR has previously said we won't see a pure electric vehicle from Land Rover until 2024, so it's likely that more conventional combustions and hybrids will lead the charge.

Stepping up to rival the explosion of luxury SUVs will likely be on the cards - with the BMW X7 at one end and the likes of the Bentley Bentayga at the other, there's growing competition at the top end.