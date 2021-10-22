Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Range Rover: How to watch the live reveal

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new Range Rover waiting in the wings, a chance for Land Rover to update its most luxury of offroad vehicles. 

There's been teases and leaks, but what will the new Range Rover offer?

Here's how you can watch the reveal and find out for yourself.

When is the new Range Rover launch?

Jaguar Land Rover will be revealing the new Range Rover model on 26 October, with the event starting at 20:40 BST. Here are the international times: 

  • San Francisco - 12:40 PDT
  • New York - 15:40 EDT
  • London -  20:40 BST
  • Berlin - 21:40 CEST
  • New Delhi - 01:10 IST, 27 Oct
  • Tokyo - 04:40 JST, 27 Oct
  • Sydney - 06:40, 27 Oct

Where can I watch the new Range Rover launch?

Jaguar Land Rover will be livestreaming the event on its YouTube channel, we have embedded that video above so you can watch it right here. 

Land RoverRange Rover photo 1

What to expect from the new Range Rover

Land Rover has shared a teaser image and although blurred, it already tells us a lot about the new Range Rover. The form looks similar to previous Range Rovers, for example, it still looks big and boxy, with a roof that's almost flat and those big windows to the rear to ensure everyone has lots of space.

Thanks to Land Rover teasing on Twitter, we get a better look at that gold colouring that looks like it's going to be a launch colour - while there's a glance at the new grille. It doesn't reveal much, in fact it looks similar to earlier models. The message we're getting is that isn't a radical departure in styling and we wouldn't expect that. 

While the look of the new model is expected to be familiar, it's going to be build on a new platform - MLA - which is a platform designed to accomodate electrification. However, JLR has previously said we won't see a pure electric vehicle from Land Rover until 2024, so it's likely that more conventional combustions and hybrids will lead the charge.

Stepping up to rival the explosion of luxury SUVs will likely be on the cards - with the BMW X7 at one end and the likes of the Bentley Bentayga at the other, there's growing competition at the top end.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 22 October 2021.
