Discovery Sport and Evoque look set for an electric future

(Pocket-lint) - In February 2021, Jaguar Land Rover announced its Reimagine strategy, outlining the shift from a mostly diesel-powered business to a largely electric vehicle company.

That saw Jaguar announced as an entirely electric brand from 2025 onwards, as well as confirmation of six pure electric Land Rover models, with the first appearing in 2024. We speculated that these would be mass market models like the Velar and Evoque - and now there's a little more concrete detail on what those models will be.

As detailed by Autocar, Land Rover has confirmed that it will be introducing the EMA - Electric Modular Architecture - designed for electric vehicles in 2024. This was confirmed in an investor presentation.

It has also confirmed that it will be using EMA for the next-gen Range Rover Evoque and the Discovery Sport, two of the smaller models in the family - and this also suggests that they will be pure electric or plug-in hybrid only.

As we'd previously surmised, it looks like Land Rover is going to target the more affordable end of its range - and traditionally these are among the best sellers too.

Going into a little more detail, Land Rover says that EMA will use an 800V system, so we'd expect it to support the fastest charging rates available, while 4-4.5 miles per kWh is given as a target figure. That's pretty good, the sort of figure that we seen on some of the more efficient EVs.

The question will be whether this is a realistic figure once these cars get on the road. Most manufacturers have been juggling with battery sizes, affordability and range trying to find a sweet spot to suit a number of customers.

It currently looks like somewhere in the 250-300 mile range is appearing as the acceptable real world average that drivers are after. Land Rover, with its premium credentials, will probably be able to afford to push towards the top end because its customers will pay for it.

Land Rover has previously said that it won't be sacrificing all-terrain abilities on future electric vehicles.

Writing by Chris Hall.