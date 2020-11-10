(Pocket-lint) - The last Land Rover Discovery burst onto the scene in 2017, bringing with it a new shape, with smoother lines, giving it a much more sporty look than previous models.

It was really moving to one side to let the new Defender roll into place with squared and rugged looks, and paving the way for the Discovery's continued refinement as a premium SUV. With the launch of an updated version, that move continues apace for the seven seater.

There's a new model too, the R-Dynamic (pictured) with a few exterior changes, like the vent details. There's been a slight tweak to the Discovery's most controversial design element - the rear door - with a gloss black panel that now stretches across the back joining the new LED lights together.

There's now sweeping indicators too. Along with some design tweaks and new engines, there are changes to the interior tech to bring it up to date.

The Discovery now gets the latest version of Pivi Pro - the system shared across Jaguar and Land Rover models - now with a 11.4-inch central display in the centre. It has its own backup battery, meaning faster startup and initialisation, which should get you up and running and heading towards your destination even faster.

There's going to be 44 different modules in this model that can be updated via software over the air, with modems also providing connected services or passenger Wi-Fi.

There's a 12.3-inch driver display, which can be used for mapping, while there's also support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Looking to boost passenger comfort, there is a redesigned second row of seats and a repositioning of the rear vents, from the B pillars to the centre console and the Discovery also features the option for Cabin Air Ionisation, with PM2.5 air filtration to remove dirt from incoming air.

For rear passengers, the Discovery now gets the Click and Go tablet mounting system, so the kids can be entertained on long journeys.

There is also a new selection of engines, with three 6-cylinder engines boosted with mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology. This will capture energy through regeneration on braking and use that to boost performance of the engine, increasing efficiency and leading to a smoother stop-start system.

The new MHEV options are the P360, D250 and D300, so there are options for both petrol and diesel, offering options from 249hp (D250) up to 360hp (P360). The existing four-cylinder P300 engine will also be available.

Outside of these changes, the Discovery remains a capable on and offroad vehicle, with intelligent all wheel drive, air suspension as standard and active dampers for enhanced body controls on all models except the D250.

The new Discovery will be available from £53,050 in the UK.

Writing by Chris Hall.