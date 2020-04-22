Land Rover has announced that its two bestselling models are now available as plug-in hybrids, seeing the continued shift towards electrification for the company.

The Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport are now both available to order in plug-in configurations, following their original announcements in early 2019.

Starting with the Discovery Sport, the new model will be badged the P300e - using the same sort of approach that was seen on the Range Rover Sport P400e - but in this case pairing a 200PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 109PS (80kW) electric motor integrated into the rear axle.

The Discovery Sport P300e has a 15kWh battery that sits below the rear seat. That combination means that the Disco remains sporty - covering 0-62kph in 6.6 seconds - but also allowing a pure electric range of 38 miles (62km), which should cover the average commute, trip to the shops or the school run, without needing the combustion engine.

There will of course be driving modes available to select, including EV (electric only), HYBRID (default) and SAVE - which retains electric power for later.

Because of the small battery capacity you'll be able to charge it from a wall socket in under 7 hours, so it will fully charge overnight - but it will also support 7kW charging from a wallbox, or 32kW charging from a public DC charger. This will mean you can charge from 0-80 per cent in 30 minutes to continue you journey powered by the electric system.

A new brake by wire system allows integration of regeneration and friction braking for a smooth braking experience, while there's no compromise to this car's offroad skills, so it will still take you into the wilds when you want it to.

The smallest of the Range Rover family, the Evoque, also gets the plug-in hybrid treatment and also gets the P300e badge.

Again, it's a 1.5-litre Ingenium three-cylinder petrol engine combined with a 109PS (80kW) motor supported by a 15kWh battery. With the Evoque being more compact than the Discovery Sport, the performance is slightly better too, with a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds.

The electric range for the Evoque P300e is 41 miles (66km), so again, that's a decent range to get you to work, school or whatever it is you do locally, while still retaining the combustion engine when you want to go further afield.

You get the same driving modes as you do on the Discovery, so you can elect how and when that electric range is used, and the same charging setup applies, so you'll be able to quickly recharge that battery.

Both models are available to order now; the plug-in Evoque is available from £43,850 and the Discovery Sport P300e from £45,370.