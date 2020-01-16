  1. Home
Jaguar Land Rover woking on "morphable" seat for passenger and driver wellbeing

Jaguar Land Rover has developed shape-shifting seat tech that could ensure passengers' wellbeing over long car journeys.

The "morphable" seat is currently being trialled by the manufacturer's interiors research division. It utilises a series of actuators in the seat foam that shift and create constant micro-adjustments to the mould.

While retaining a comfortable base, these fox your brain into thinking you are walking rather than sitting still for a prolonged period. So, through the process of pelvic oscillation can stave off any increased muscle relaxation, potentially optimising wellbeing.

The seat could also be tailored to each passenger or driver, to ensure they are getting the best response depending on their circumstances.

"The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects," said Jaguar Land Rover's chief medical officer, Dr Steve Iley.

"We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe."

When or if the seat will be employed is yet to be revealed. In the meantime, Dr Iley advises car owners to always adjust their seats for the best driving position, remove bulky items from pockets, and ensure shoulder positioning is correct - whereby the spine and pelvis are straight.

