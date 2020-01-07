Land Rover is geeking out over the new Pivi Pro infotainment that's coming to Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and showcasing some of the advanced connectivity on the new Defender.

At the heart of this system is a world's first for cars - a dual eSIM setup, meaning that there's two connections that the car can any use for different functions. One eSIM can be downloading updates for the car's systems (up to 16 systems can accept over the air updates, expanding to 45 in future), while the other streams your music - which you don't want disturbed.

On the geeky side (we said they were geeking out, so let's join them), the Defender features a double helping of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820Am, hardware designed specifically to power automotive functions, and each features an embedded Snapdragon X12 LTE modem.

This means that it can provide high bandwidth uplinks and downlinks; exactly how much data the Defender needs to churn through to warrant doubling up on the hardware we're not sure, but it should make the system really fast with connected applications, regardless of what you're doing.

The X12 modem also includes GPS for location - the same way Qualcomm hardware in your phone does - and Land Rover tells us that the Pivi Pro system has its own battery, so it can be always on and always connected, meaning that you can use it without a tedious startup process when you get into the car.

It will also accept two Bluetooth connections, so the driver and passenger can connect devices simultaneously, without having to swap phones around.

The Defender itself gets a 10-inch touchscreen and is powered by the Blackberry QNX platform, which also powers the digital driver display.

Setup of the new Pivi Pro system is going to be a breeze thanks to CloudCar. This system will give you a QR code to scan, allowing you to link up things like your Spotify or Deezer music, without having to go through the tedious process of typing in passwords on your car's display.

For those in the UK, Jaguar Land Rover says that the new Pivi Pro system will go as far as supporting RingGo, meaning that you can pay for car parks digitally and directly from the car, without having to use the app on your phone. We love this, it's the sort of connectivity that modern cars should be offering.

The new Defender 110 will be available from £45,240 in the UK.