Red Cross Land Rover Discovery can dispatch a drone to save lives

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a bespoke version of its Land Rover Discovery vehicle designed to help save lives. The Project Hero edition has been made for the Austrian Red Cross and can even dispatch a search and rescue drone from its roof.

The drone and vehicle combined are finely tuned to reduce response times to disasters. The drone is roof-mounted and comes with a fully integrated landing system. It features self-centring and magnetic retention technology that enables the quadcopter to land on the Land Rover even when it is moving.

It also has a camera so live footage can be sent to emergency response teams, aiding in the advent of landslides, earthquakes, floods and avalanches. The teams can view a disaster from a safe distance before deciding what action is needed.

"Project Hero is the optimum combination of enhanced capability and innovative technology. We hope to help the Red Cross save lives in emergency situations," said John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover's special operations managing director.

The vehicle itself is based on the 3.0-litre engine version of the latest Discovery. Other enhancements include a heavy-duty sliding floor in the rear load space, a segregation panel behind the rear seats, LED lighting to aid night vision and power supply points that can accept multi-regional plugs.

Project hero is also equipped with multiple frequency radio equipment.