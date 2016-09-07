  1. Home
Bear Grylls confirms: New Land Rover Discovery has seats you can fold with a smartphone

Land Rover
Land Rover is going to be unveiling the new Discovery on 28 September, with a radical shift in design for its luxury SUV model.

With the Discovery Sport recently unveiled, it looks as though the new Discovery adopts some of that softer and more sporty design, moving on from the squarer and blocky looks that originated from its Defender-Range Rover fusion when it launched in 1989. 

Land Rover hasn't revealed the full design, although it's clear as camouflaged day to see in this video featuring Bear Grylls.

The focus of Grylls' stunt is to prove how versatile the new smart seating configurator is, with the ability to change the seat layout from your smartphone.

That means you'll be able to fold the seats up or down as you approach the vehicle carrying that massive 55-inch TV you've just bought from John Lewis, not just when falling out of a plane.

The seats can be controlled not only from the InControl Remote app on your iOS or Android smartphone, but via switches within the vehicle (how very conventional), as well as adjusting the rear seats from the car's main touch display.

The app will also let you check the fuel status, check whether you closed the windows, find your car or pre-condition the vehicle to bring it to a comfortable temperature before you get in.

The full unveiling of the new Land Rover Discovery will take place on 28 September, when we'll bring you all the details of this new premium SUV.

