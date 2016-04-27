Never lose your keys again Land Rover owners, Tile just teamed up

Tile is a smart Bluetooth tag that can be found using your smartphone, so it makes sense that Land Rover has teamed up with its creators to make sure you never lose you car keys, and more, again.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport features the InControl Touch Pro system which will work with the Tile tags, linking them to the car. Thanks to an app on the smart infotainment system the car can work with the Tile, meaning it can be found using the car's display. This infotainment system will roll out across Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles so expect Tile integration to get even greater in the future.

The car will be able to let you know, before you drive off, if the Tile or Tiles are not in the car. So if you have one in your bag, or attached to your house keys, you'll know you've forgotten them before setting off.

Should you lose the tag, and not be able to find it from its last know location – which is shown on the car's 10.2-inch display – then you can activate the Tile's 90dB alarm to find it using sound.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017 is available to buy now from £31,095 – check out our first drive review below to see what we thought of the compact SUV.

READ: Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015 first drive