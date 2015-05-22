Land Rover creates unique Defender to show off rugby's Webb Ellis Cup

Land Rover has created a "Trophy wagon" to show off the Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2015 in September.

The vehicle, which is a customised Defender 110 station wagon, has been modified by the company's Special Vehicle Operations team to include a secure display cabinet complete with selfie seat.

The Defender will be used to transport the rugby world cup on a tour of the UK over the 100 days from 11 June leading up to the tournament kicking off.

Not your average Defender, the car will also come with a 40-inch Toshiba TD-E display, Canon Legria mini X camcorders, and a Toshiba Encore 2 tablet to control locking, lighting and temperature control within the trophy cabinet.

The famous cup will be protected with toughened UV-protective security glass, while an internal climate control system will ensure the Trophy is always visible to fans throughout the tour, whatever the weather. The cabinet's air conditioning will maintain a constant temperature to eliminate fogging up.

If that wasn't enough, there are also going to be three different lighting modes to add a touch of excitement. The Toshiba screen will display a host of memorable moments from rugby's illustrious history, and replay some of the scenes the car's cameras capture.

The passenger interior is based on the Defender Autobiography edition but with extra personalisation. Black Windsor Leather seats have been embellished with gold contrast stitching and Rugby World Cup 2015 blue piping, whilst the contrast stitch extends to the dashboard and doors. The Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour logo takes prominent position being embroidered onto the front headrests and elsewhere on within the cabin.

The car itself comes with all the tricks, as you would expect, to make it "rugby enough" to stand up against the players, Land Rover explained to Pocket-lint.

Powered by Land Rover’s 2.2-litre diesel engine and six-speed manual transmission, the vehicle also features a front winch, aluminium sump guard, side and rear steps, modified raised air intake and expedition rack. There's also Vehicle spot lights and broader 16-inch sawtooth off-road tyres.

The Rugby World Cup 2015 Defender took nearly 6,000 hours to design and build at Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations base in the West Midlands, UK. The company hasn't yet decided what will happen to it after the tournament is finished, but says that it is happy to talk to people who want a similar job done for their own trophies to show off.

Sadly the Webb Ellis Cup won't come included.