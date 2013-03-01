Land Rover Electric Defender Research Vehicle unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

Land Rover has lifted the lid on seven new Electric Defender models ahead of next week's Geneva Motor Show.

Keeping the same touch Defender body and properties, the diesel engine and gearbox have been replaced by a 70kW (94bhp), 330Nm electric motor twinned with a 300-volt, lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 27kWh. The manufacturer claims this is capable of lasting for up to 50 miles on a single charge.

In low-speed, off-road use, Land Rover says the battery can last up to eight hours without needing a recharge, and it can be fully charged in as little as four hours using a 7kW fast charger. A portable 3kW charger will require 10 hours for a full charge.

The Electric Defender retains the four-wheel drive system and differential lock as on the regular diesel model. But there's no need for gear shifting because the transmission includes a single-speed, 2.7:1 reduction gearbox. As it is an EV (Electric Vehicle) is can attain maximum torque instantly.

Unfortunately, the Land Rover Electric Defender Research Vehicle will not be going into full production. Instead, the seven models on show in Geneva might be used for specialist applications later in the year.

"This project is acting as a rolling laboratory for Land Rover to assess electric vehicles, even in the most arduous all-terrain conditions. It gives us a chance to evolve and test some of the technologies that may one day be introduced into future Land Rover models," said Antony Harper, Jaguar Land Rover's head of research.