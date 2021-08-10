Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Lamborghini Countach could be a hybrid

(Pocket-lint) - Lamborghini is working on something that it thinks should surprise people a bit, and the rumour is that the new Countach model it's teasing could end up being a hybrid - something that's the opposite of common in the world of supercars. 

From an official point of view we haven't had much, with Lamborghini itself sticking to enigmatic photos of a wrapped car, and cryptic Tweets, but there are plenty of rumours floating around the industry about the car.

For one thing, we're not too far off a real reveal, seemingly - the car might well get shown off at Monterey Car Week, potentially on 15 August 2021, as part of a celebration of the original Countach's 50th anniversary.

Lamborghini is one of a few car brands that once would have never been associated with electric vehicles but are now confirmed to be moving in that direction, so a hybrid supercar would make a clear sort of sense as far as that direction of travel goes.

A few more leaked images suggest that the car might be called the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, which is a bit of a mouthful but will just get boiled down to Countach soon enough. Hopefully it's as much of an icon as the original few cars were.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 10 August 2021.
