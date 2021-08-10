New Lamborghini Countach could be a hybrid

(Pocket-lint) - Lamborghini is working on something that it thinks should surprise people a bit, and the rumour is that the new Countach model it's teasing could end up being a hybrid - something that's the opposite of common in the world of supercars.

From an official point of view we haven't had much, with Lamborghini itself sticking to enigmatic photos of a wrapped car, and cryptic Tweets, but there are plenty of rumours floating around the industry about the car.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

For one thing, we're not too far off a real reveal, seemingly - the car might well get shown off at Monterey Car Week, potentially on 15 August 2021, as part of a celebration of the original Countach's 50th anniversary.

Lamborghini is one of a few car brands that once would have never been associated with electric vehicles but are now confirmed to be moving in that direction, so a hybrid supercar would make a clear sort of sense as far as that direction of travel goes.

A few more leaked images suggest that the car might be called the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, which is a bit of a mouthful but will just get boiled down to Countach soon enough. Hopefully it's as much of an icon as the original few cars were.