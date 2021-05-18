  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Lamborghini car news

Lamborghini confirms it's working on an electric hypercar, but you'll need to be patient

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Lamborghini confirms it's working on an electric hypercar, but you'll need to be patient
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Lamborghini has outlined plans for the electrification of the brand, saying that it will have an all-electric model on the road in the second half of the decade.

That's a fairly long timeline for anyone in the market for a new electric hypercar, but the plan for Automobili Lamborghini covers much more than just an EV model.

It's a transformation that's going to see the decarbonisation of the headquarters site at Sant'Agata Bolognese, while making a transformation through new models.

The move to hybrids will take place up to 2024 - following the lead of the Sián - but there will be two new V12 models in 2021 before we get there. Lamborghini sees this as a celebration of the combustion engine, a last hurrah.

There's very little detail about what to expect, except that Lamborghini repeats that performance and driving dynamics is at the top of the agenda - and you can be assured that there will be plenty of design flair too.

A better idea of what to expect might come from Audi's R8 e-tron (or whatever it gets called) and could sit on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.

Audi hasn't revealed details of an electric R8 replacement, but we've seen a couple of concepts, just as we've seen the Terzo Millennio concept from Lamborghini in 2017.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles ·

While not getting to electric cars until 2025 might sound a little slow, we're talking about Lamborghini, so it's hardly a mass market manufacturer.

Whatever it results in, you can be sure of one thing: it's going to come with bucketloads of drama.

Writing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
Lamborghini confirms it's working on an electric hypercar, but you'll need to be patient
Lamborghini confirms it's working on an electric hypercar, but you'll need to be patient By Chris Hall ·
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·
Volvo XC40 Recharge review: Electrified elegance
Volvo XC40 Recharge review: Electrified elegance By Mike Lowe ·
VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025
VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025 By Chris Hall ·
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck By Maggie Tillman ·
A fully electric Porsche Macan is on the way for 2023
A fully electric Porsche Macan is on the way for 2023 By Dan Grabham ·