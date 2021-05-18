(Pocket-lint) - Lamborghini has outlined plans for the electrification of the brand, saying that it will have an all-electric model on the road in the second half of the decade.

That's a fairly long timeline for anyone in the market for a new electric hypercar, but the plan for Automobili Lamborghini covers much more than just an EV model.

It's a transformation that's going to see the decarbonisation of the headquarters site at Sant'Agata Bolognese, while making a transformation through new models.

The move to hybrids will take place up to 2024 - following the lead of the Sián - but there will be two new V12 models in 2021 before we get there. Lamborghini sees this as a celebration of the combustion engine, a last hurrah.

There's very little detail about what to expect, except that Lamborghini repeats that performance and driving dynamics is at the top of the agenda - and you can be assured that there will be plenty of design flair too.

A better idea of what to expect might come from Audi's R8 e-tron (or whatever it gets called) and could sit on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan.

Audi hasn't revealed details of an electric R8 replacement, but we've seen a couple of concepts, just as we've seen the Terzo Millennio concept from Lamborghini in 2017.

While not getting to electric cars until 2025 might sound a little slow, we're talking about Lamborghini, so it's hardly a mass market manufacturer.

Whatever it results in, you can be sure of one thing: it's going to come with bucketloads of drama.

Writing by Chris Hall.