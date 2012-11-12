Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster announced

Lamborghini has announced the launch of a new roadster that will make you forget your affectionate dreams of the Countach in a heartbeat.

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster is the latest "dream machine" from the Italian firm and boasts stats like 0 to 100 km/h in only 3 seconds flat and has a maximum speed of some 350 km/h.

If that wasn't enough to get you gushing with excitement, then perhaps the 6.5-litre aspirated V12, generating 700 hp with an ISR 7-speed gearbox and push-rod suspension might.

The Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster also features new Dione 20"/21" rims and is a completely open vehicle so you will probably only really want to take it out when its not raining. If it does rain, you could always attach the carbon fibre roof, which weighs just 5.8Kg, to keep out the wet.

While the inner shell is made from carbon fibre, it's clear that the designers still like buttons, lots of them, as the cockpit has dozens and dozens, making us wonder whether they've even heard of the term touchscreen.

Yours for £250,000.