  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Lamborghini car news

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster announced

|
1/11  

Lamborghini has announced the launch of a new roadster that will make you forget your affectionate dreams of the Countach in a heartbeat.

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster is the latest "dream machine" from the Italian firm and boasts stats like 0 to 100 km/h in only 3 seconds flat and has a maximum speed of some 350 km/h.

If that wasn't enough to get you gushing with excitement, then perhaps the 6.5-litre aspirated V12, generating 700 hp with an ISR 7-speed gearbox and push-rod suspension might.

lamborghini aventador lp 700 4 roadster announced image 10

The Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster also features new Dione 20"/21" rims and is a completely open vehicle so you will probably only really want to take it out when its not raining. If it does rain, you could always attach the carbon fibre roof, which weighs just 5.8Kg, to keep out the wet.

While the inner shell is made from carbon fibre, it's clear that the designers still like buttons, lots of them, as the cockpit has dozens and dozens, making us wonder whether they've even heard of the term touchscreen.

Yours for £250,000.

PopularIn Cars
Seat starts to roll out Amazon Alexa to its UK car range
Volkswagen Polo review: The small car without holes
BMW X4 review: The SUV for people who want a coupe
Audi e-tron: Design, battery range, price and everything you need to know about the all-electric SUV
Audi e-tron all-electric SUV will finally debut in September, with pre-orders opening and price revealed
Volkswagen Arteon review: A four-door coupe with added spice
Comments