(Pocket-lint) - While at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia revealed a new electric vehicle called the EV9 SUV.

Built on Hyundai's new scalable Electric-Global Modular Platform - which also underpins the Hyundai Seven, Ioniq 5, and Genesis GV60 - the Kia EV9 SUV offers an estimated range of up to 300 miles and supports DC fast charging at speeds up to 350 kilowatts. That means the SUV's battery can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 to 30 minutes.

Make no mistake: The EV9 SUV is huge.

It's a three-row SUV measuring 194 inches in length, 81 inches in width, 70 inches in height, and it has a wheelbase of 122 inches. That results in a very spacious interior - one that's commanded by a 27-inch central touch screen. Kia said it also included a "pop-up steering pad".

In terms of the overall design, the EV9 SUV is inspired by water and sports an exterior colour that "mimics the expansive depth of the ocean". The reconfigurable seats inside even have upholstery made of recycled plastic bottles and wool, and the flooring comes from discarded fishing nets. Other features include power-retractable roof rails, 22-inch wheels with a three-spoke design, and what Kia calls the "Digital Tiger Face" grille.

Kia

Unfortunately, Kia hasn't said whether the EV9 will make it into production, which means it's a concept car. But perhaps some of its features may end up in future electric vehicles from the South Korean automaker. After all, Kia said it will be the basis of an entire family of planned EVs.

