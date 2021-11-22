Kia teases new Niro, to be fully unveiled 25 November

(Pocket-lint) - Kia will lift the lid on a new version of its Niro crossover car series on Thursday 25 November. However, it has released several teaser images ahead of time to whet our appetites.

Redesigned to meet Kia's current "Opposites United" design philosophy, the new model will debut during the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea.

Some of its new design elements take inspiration from the 2019 Kia Habenaro concept, with a "clean and high-tech two tone body".

The inside of the car will feature an "unconventional" dashboard, with horizontal and diagonal forms. We wait to see what that will actually result in.

There is no word yet on the powertrain for the new Kia Niro. The last model was available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric options.

The current, fully electric e-Niro has a driving range of up to 282 miles on a single charge, powered by a 64kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. In the UK, it started at around the £40K mark.

Kia has reportedly sold more than 60,000 Niro cars in the UK alone, since they were first introduced in 2016. That makes it a highly popular, eco-friendly series so there will be plenty of anticipation for the new model.