New Kia Sportage unveiled for Europe includes hybrid and PHEV versions

(Pocket-lint) - Kia's new Sportage is a big deal for the company. The Sportage has been a big seller - especially in the UK - where it's a popular family alternative to the Nissan Qashqai.

The design of the new Sportage was revealed earlier in 2021, with Kia saying that for this generation there was a version specifically designed to Europe.

So much of the visuals will be familiar if you've been following the launch of the new Sportage, because it essentially looks the same from the exterior and the interior as the model that we previously showcased back in June 2021.

One of the additions will be the option for a black roof, while 17, 18 and 19-inch wheels will be available depending on the spec.

There was previously a mild hybrid version of the Sportage, but now there's going to be a bigger move towards electrification with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

The mild hybrid will persist - with a 1.6 T-GDI engine - and an output of 150PS; there will also be a 1.6 diesel rated at 115PS or 136PS, the latter again being mild hybrid.

The hybrid version will get 1.49kWh battery under the back seat, a 44.3kW electric motor, and the 1.6 T-GDI engine, for a combined output of 230PS.

However, the plug-in hybrid tops them all in the power stakes, with that 1.6 T-GDI engine paired with a 13.8kW battery, 66.8kW motor for a combined output of 265PS.

The plug-in hybrid version will offer short range emission-free driving (likely to be around 30 miles but this isn't confirmed), but is also likely to be the most expensive of the new models.

The European models will also get a new terrain mode and electronic controlled suspension, while there's also talk of the electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, so it could be that the Sportage is more capable in adverse conditions too.

As previously seen, the interior of the Sportage gets an update, but also comes with more space throughout the model.

A 12.3-inch touch screen will join the 12.3-inch digital driver display, giving access to connected services including the Kia Connect App, so you can check on the status of your car from your phone.

We'll have to wait a little longer to find out exactly how much all of this good stuff will cost, which we're expecting closer to launch in early 2022.