Kia Sportage design preview showcases the future family SUV

(Pocket-lint) - The Kia Sportage is one of the best-selling models in Kia's line-up, the choice on many families for its practicality and affordability, while delivering desirable features, such as that higher ride height that comes with an SUV.

The full reveal of the new Sportage isn't due until later in the year - with Kia also confirming that it's going to be launching a design specifically for the European market, which will be a first in the model's 28 year history.

Exactly what those changes will bring over the non-European version here remains to be seen, but there's already a lot to drink in visually - and we can already sense that the Sportage will continue to be a big hit.

From the exterior the Sportage looks more purposeful, taking the fight to the growing number of German SUVs in this class with a more muscular profile, pushing the sporty side of things.

There's a new front that evolves the Tiger Nose grille of the incumbent, looking more technical and sophisticated, with big boomerang shaped daytime running lights so you know exactly what you're looking at.

The rear is smarter and looks wider, with more details to give it a sporty stance.

Moving to the interior and things are much more modern, with Kia talking about the use of premium materials, while the layout also gets a premium design, with a big curved display arching from behind the steering wheel into the centre of the car.

The drive controls sit in the centre of the car with a simple dial. This shows an conventional combustion vehicle and Kia has not yet said anything about that powertrain to expect, but we're expecting different options in different markets. Europe is likely to get hybrid and plug-in hybrid varieties, the US likely to get larger petrol options.

It's not expected to be fully electric - the Kia EV 6 is taking care of that - while the full unveiling is not expected until September 2021.

Writing by Chris Hall.