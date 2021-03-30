Kia EV6 GT's blistering electric speed will take your breath away

(Pocket-lint) - Kia has revealed all the details for its new electric car, the Kia EV6. This is an important model for Kia, outlining the future direction for the company as it transitions to electric.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia isn't offering a carbon copy model with a different badge, it's offering uniquely different models that are likely to turn heads.

There will be the choice of 58kWh or 77.4kWh battery capacities, along with RWD or AWD options. That's close to the Hyundai models - but the Kia EV6 GT stands out.

The Kia EV GT, equipped with the 77.4kWh battery and dual motors, will produce 430kW, 740Nm torque and do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed over 160mph. That's blisteringly fast, a statement that you don't have to be Tesla to offer crazy speeds.

The GT model will also come with a electric limited slip differential to improve the dynamics.

The question is whether Kia buyers will want a performance model - and we suspect that most will choose from something rather more sensible.

There's going to be EV6, EV6 GT-line and EV6 GT badged versions, meaning a wide range of options. Importantly, the EV6 and GT-Line models will be available with both battery options and the choice of rear or all-wheel drive. We'd expect long-range rear-wheel drive to be the most popular option for the maximum range.

Indeed, the range for that combination is cited as 316 miles.

There's an 800V system, promising fast charging at up to 350kW. That's not only the fastest charging standard you'll find in the UK, but also faster than most other EVs on the road. That will see you charge from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes.

On top of that, like the Ioniq 5, vehicle-to-load is supported, meaning you can use the Kia's battery to power other things - your microwave, TV, or perhaps to charge another EV.

On the inside you'll find a spacious cabin with a generous 520 litres storage in the rear and a front trunk too.

There are two interior 12-inch displays, curved to better support the driver, offering a full range of connected functions, with sound boosted by a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

And yes, there's an artificial sound function, so you can have speed-linked audio feedback in the cabin if you want to pretend you're in a sci-fi movie.

Prices are still to be confirmed, but pre-orders are open in some regions, and you can expect to start seeing the Kia EV6 on the road in late 2021.

Writing by Chris Hall.