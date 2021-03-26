Kia EV6 world premiere: How to watch the launch online

(Pocket-lint) - Kia is next in line to launch its previously-teased electric car.

Call the Kia EV6, the company has already shared a couple of images for the forthcoming electric model, but now we're ready for the full reveal.

The unveiling of the Kia EV6 will take place on 30 March at 10:00 CEST. Here are the global times for the launch:

San Francisco - 01:00 PDT

New York - 04:00 EDT

London - 09:00 BST

Berlin - 10:00 CEST

New Delhi - 13:30 IST

Seoul - 18:00 KST

Sydney - 19:00 AEDT

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube, you can find the video embedded above.

The Kia EV6 is based on the E-GMP, a modular platform designed for electric cars, and is expected to sit alongside the recently-launched Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Kia has already done something of a design reveal on the Kia EV6, so we have a good idea of what this car will look like. Kia hasn't gone as far as revealing important details like the battery options that it will be available in. We have seen the slick interior, however.

It's likely that it will offer the same 58 or 72.6kWh battery options, with RWD or AWD, as found in the Ioniq 5. That also suggests it'll support 350kW charging, all of which is likely to be dictated by the platform, although there might be some variation here to allow wider-ranging price options for buyers.

We're also expecting to learn more about the new infotainment system, which Kia says is completely new - with a big curved interior display looking a lot more modern than recent Kia electric cars.

Writing by Chris Hall.