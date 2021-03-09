Kia EV6 teased, first dedicated all-electric car model

(Pocket-lint) - Kia has given us a glimpse of its first car model to be solely available as an all-electric option.

The Kia EV6 will be fully unveiled later this quarter (possibly end of March). However, the manufacturer has released some tantalising images and a few nuggets of information.

It will be the first vehicle built on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and it will adopt a new design philosophy that marks the shift towards an all-electric future.

The car will also be the first to sport a new naming structure. All of Kia's battery electric vehicles (BEV) will start with the prefix "EV" going forward, followed by a number which "corresponds to the car's position in the line-up".

"EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, 'Movement that inspires', and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said the head of Kia's Global Design Center, Karim Habib.

"Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles."

We'll bring you more when the car if formally announced.

Writing by Rik Henderson.