Kia will let you manage your EV characteristics with a smartphone app

Kia has announced that it is developing a smartphone app that will allow you control the drive characteristics of your car, allowing easy personalisation of your electric car.

There will be seven performance features open to tweaking, including ignition, maximum torque from the motor, acceleration and deceleration abilities, regenerative braking, maximum speed limit, responsiveness, and energy use by climate control.

These are the sorts of controls that are usually hidden in the car's own menu systems, but giving access via a smartphone will make it easier for Kia and Hyundai drivers to get the performance characteristic they want - when not driving the car, of course.

Using blockchain for security, Kia also suggests that you'll be able to save your profile, so you can move it from car to car easily. In a future which might move away from car ownership and see you on an access plan to a number of vehicles, this will mean minimal setup once you're in the driving seat.

You'll also be able to use other custom setups or recommended settings from the manufacturer, although we imagine that the car would automatically optimise its performance.

Kia says that because electric cars don't change their carbon footprint when you start tweaking the performance, it's fine for everyone to be able to change the settings for the drive they want.

Kia has confirmed that it will have 23 pure electric cars on the road by 2025 and already has a number across the Kia and Hyundai brands, including the Kia Soul EV and the Hyundai Kona electric.