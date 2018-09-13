Think 'Ceed' and the first thing that jumps to mind is a practical, family car. Mix 'Pro' into the equation, however, and what you get is the Kia Proceed: a shooting brake for 2019, as based on the ProCeed Concept of 2017, delivered with style.

This five-door coupe-inspired tourer – which has been designed and produced in Europe, exclusively for the European market – is an unconventional car. As Kia's own press release states, the ProCeed has a "unique raked-back silhouette unlike anything in the family car segment". Perhaps because every other maker in this segment is focusing on SUVs, which is where the market has and continues to move.

There are few competitors of this shooting brake style, with only the Mercedes CLA coming to mind (which is about to be sort-of replaced by the new A-Class anyway). With just that one competitor, that more-or-less gives the market entirely to Kia.

The ProCeed will be available as a 1.6-litre T-GDi, with GT Line, or full-fat GT trim when it launches in 2019. And while it's firmly sticking in petrol land, the ProCeed launch event curiously revealed that hereafter "every model Kia will launch from now on will have some sort of electrification"... whether that means there will be a future hybrid ProCeed, however, we can't confirm.

Combining practicality with tech, the ProCeed features a 594-litre luggage capacity, along with Kia's well-known 7-year (100k miles) warranty. Inside is a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, while an 8-inch model can be specified to add Apple CarPlay functionality too. Like your music? A JBL soundsystem can be specified too.

That boot space is rather key to this car, as it's better than an Audi Q5, while seeing the Kia act as an estate car without the estate image. And if you don't want to buy an SUV then, well, this 5-door, low-to-the-floor shooting brake alternative might be right up your street.

1/7 Pocket-lint

As we've long said about Kia, the Korean company always offers a lot of safety tech as standard, including High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and more. You can also add Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist, and pedestrian recognition for the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system.

There's no word just yet on pricing, but knowing Kia it'll be competitive and with minimal optional packs that can be added. Watch this space.