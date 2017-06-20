Kia announces Stonic SUV to take on Nissan Juke

Kia has unveiled its first smaller SUV in the Kia Stonic. The new compact crossover will launch in Europe during Q3 of 2017, taking on the likes of the Nissan Juke and sitting below the larger Kia Sportage.

The Kia Stonic is claimed to offer the company's most striking design to date with sharp horizontal feature lines, blended with softer sculpted surfaces.

Though still recognisable as a Kia with its tiger-nose grille, the Kia Stonic adds a little more excitement thanks to the Targa-style roof that allows for a two-tone paint finish. There will be 20 two-tone colour combinations available in Europe, with the roof available in five distinctive colours.

The interior has a burst of excitement too with a range colour packs available, while Kia has said the Stonic has "class-leading" shoulder room, generous head and leg room, as well as a 352-litre boot. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both come as standard, along with heated front seats, cruise control and keyless entry.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) are also on board, which include technologies such as Torque Vectoring by Braking, Straight Line Stability and Cornering Brake Control. Users can also add Kia's Drive Wise Advanced Driver Systems (ADAS) for further safety, which include features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, Forward Collision Alert and Blind Spot detection, among others.

The Kia Stonic will be available in four engines, comprising a 1.0-litre T-GDI, 1.25-litre MPI, 1.4-litre MPI and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. It will be sold as standard with the company's seven year or 100,000 mile warranty. Prices have yet to be detailed.